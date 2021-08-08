Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 93 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2021 18:46 IST

156 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 93 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,53,723. The death toll has increased to 1,059 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 156 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered, according to the bulletin.

The recoveries stand at 1,51,190 (98.3%). The number of active cases fell below the 1,500-mark and stands at 1,474.