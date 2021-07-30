Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 90 new COVID cases

178 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 90 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the cumulative tally of cases to 1,52,865. During the same time period, 178 persons, who were undergoing treatment in hospitals and under home isolation, have recovered from the coronavirus.

The death toll has increased to 1,051 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the number of recoveries crossed the 1.50 lakh-mark in the district and stands at 1,50,131, by Friday morning. As on date, the recovery rate in the district is 98.21 %.

The number of active cases has declined to 1,683.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that out of the 1,683 active cases, around 70 patients are being treated in hospitals, while rest of them are availing medication under home isolation. While most of the patients are in CSR block of King George Hospital, 11 patients are in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). A very few are taking treatment in private hospitals.