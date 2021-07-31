Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 89 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2021 18:59 IST

128 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 89 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the cumulative case tally to 1,52,954. The death toll increased to 1,052 after one more person succumbed to the infection during the same period.

According to the bulletin, 128 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of recoveries/discharges to 1,50,259.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,643.

The district saw a decline in cases this month. As many as 3,820 cases were reported in July. On an average, 123 cases reported every day. In the last 31 days, 28 persons who were undergoing treatment succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletins. In June, 11,450 cases reported and 114 persons died due to the coronavirus.