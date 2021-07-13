Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 199 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 July 2021 19:37 IST

69 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 199 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,50,793. The death toll has mounted to 1,038 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus.

There were 69 recoveries or discharges during the same period, taking the total number of discharges to 1,47,693

The number of active cases, which came down below the 2,000-mark two days ago, increased to 2,062 on Tuesday morning.