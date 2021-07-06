Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 171 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2021 20:14 IST

219 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 171 new COVID-19 infections and one more death in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. While the cumulative tally has increased to 1,49,881, the death toll has mounted to 1,032.

According to the COVID-19 update released by Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, 219 persons undergoing treatment for the virus had recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries/discharges has increased to 1,49,881.

The number of active cases has decreased to 2,170.