Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 156 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 19:24 IST

192 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 156 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,49,134.

The death toll has increased to 1,024 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus.

As many as 192 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the COVID-19, recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of discharges/recoveries to 1,45,484. The active caseload has reduced to 2,626.