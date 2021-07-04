Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 142 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2021 19:02 IST

131 persons recover from coronavirus in 24 hours

The Visakhapatnam district reported 142 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,49,635.

The district also recorded one more death in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,030.

As many as 131 persons, undergoing treatment for the virus in various hospitals and in home isolation, have recovered during the same period. The new recoveries take the total number of discharges/recoveries to 1,46,252, which is about 97.7 %.

The number of active cases stands at 2,353, i.e., about 1.5 %.