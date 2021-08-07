VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 07 August 2021 00:42 IST
Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 135 new COVID cases
110 persons recover from coronavirus
The Visakhapatnam district recorded 135 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the cumulative case tally to 1,53,549.
The death toll also increased to 1,057 after one more person succumbed to the infection.
During the same time period, 110 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, had recovered, according to the COVID-19 bulletin.
The number of recoveries has increased to 1,50,911. Similarly, the active case load stands at 1,581.
