Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 125 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 July 2021 18:54 IST

136 recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 125 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally of cases to 1,52,323.

During the same time period, 136 persons recovered from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, one person succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,047.

According to the COVID-19 update, the number of recoveries has increased to 1,49,396 and active cases have reduced to 1,880.