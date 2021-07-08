As many as 137 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning. During the same period, 120 new infections were reported in the district. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,50,145. The death toll has also mounted to 1,034 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. According to the update released by the Special Officer for COVID-19, the number of recoveries/discharges has increased to 1,46,981, while the active case load has reduced to 2,130.
Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 120 new COVID cases
