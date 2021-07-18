Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 120 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 July 2021 20:03 IST

118 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 120 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative case tally to 1,51,513.

The death toll increased to 1,042 as one more patient succumbed to the coronavirus.

As many as 118 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of recoveries/discharges to 1,48,352.

The number of active cases stands at 2,119.