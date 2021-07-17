VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 17 July 2021 19:29 IST
Comments
Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 111 new COVID cases
Updated: 17 July 2021 19:29 IST
147 persons recover from coronavirus
The Visakhapatnam district recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,51,393.
The death toll has increased to 1,041 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
As many as 147 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered from the infection. This takes the total number of recoveries/discharges to 1,48,234.
The number of active cases has decreased to 2,118.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...