Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 111 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 July 2021 19:29 IST

147 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,51,393.

The death toll has increased to 1,041 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 147 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered from the infection. This takes the total number of recoveries/discharges to 1,48,234.

The number of active cases has decreased to 2,118.