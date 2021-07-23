Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 109 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 20:14 IST

200 persons recover from coronavirus in 24 hours

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 109 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the -19 cumulative tally to 1,52,095.

The district also reported one death in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 1,045.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 200 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered during the same time period. According to the update, the number of recoveries and active cases stands at 1,49,036 and 2,014 respectively.