Visakhapatnam district sees one death and 103 new COVID infections

204 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 103 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,52,198. A total of 204 persons recovered from the coronavirus.

One more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of deaths to 1,046.

With the increase in recoveries in the last two days, the number of active cases has come down below the 2,000-mark and stands at 1,892.

The district has reported 98% recovery rate. The number of discharges/ recoveries increased to 1,49,260 as on Saturday morning.