Visakhapatnam district sees one death, 81 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 August 2021 20:22 IST

123 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,53,630.

The death toll has increased to 1,058 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

During the same period, 123 persons, who were infected with the virus, recovered.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,51,034 and the active cases have reduced to 1,538.