Visakhapatnam district sees one death, 72 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 03 August 2021 20:15 IST
Updated: 03 August 2021 20:15 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 72 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,53,248.

The death toll has also increased to 1,054 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

According to the bulletin, 87 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,50,599.

The number of active cases has declined to 1,595.

