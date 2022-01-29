Visakhapatnam district sees one death, 1,024 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 January 2022 21:53 IST

While cases are decreasing, positivity rate is between 30% and 32%, say doctors

The district has been seeing good drop in COVID-19 cases over the last three days, but the positivity rate is still hovering between 30% and 32% .

The district recorded one death and 1,024 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, and as per the senior doctors in VIMS and KGH, there is a drop in cases over the last few days. On Friday, the district recorded 1,211 cases.

Immediately after Sankranti festival, there was a sudden rise in cases and there were days when daily cases were crossing the 2,200-mark. s“Compared to that, 1,000 to 1,200 cases per day is a good drop, as the number of tests is almost same comparatively. On Thursday, we had done close to 4,000 tests and on Friday it was little over 3,000, which indicates that the positivity rate is around 30% to 32%,” said a senior doctor from KGH. It may be remembered that immediately after Sankranti, the positivity rate had shot up to 48%, which is said to be more even when compared to the second wave. But many doctors are of the opinion that the testing is not being done as desired, as many are preferring not to undergo the test.

They are handling the situation by taking some prescribed medicines at home, as the severity is suppressed in this wave, said former principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Going by the daily update in the State bulletin, the trend in Visakhapatnam appears to be tapering down. From being in the top about a week ago, it has slipped down to the fourth position, with Guntur, YSR Kadapa and Kurnool, taking the lead, in the last two days.

This third wave has been a bit peculiar, as the cases appears to be fluctuating district-wise on a daily basis. In the first few days, it was Visakhapatnam and Chittoor in the lead, and then it was Anantapur. Now it is Kadapa, Kurnool and Guntur. It appears that the cases seem to increase whereever there is public gathering on some occasion, said the doctors in the KGH.