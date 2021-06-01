Visakhapatnam district sees less than 1,000 new COVID cases for the second consecutive day

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2021 18:24 IST

985 persons test positive and seven more succumb to coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district has reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, the district recorded 985 new infections, while as many as 2,064 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,38,669.

The death toll also increased to 917 after seven more persons succumbed to the coronavirus. The last 306 deaths were reported in just 32 days (Since May 1).

Advertising

Advertising

The number of recoveries have increased to 1,24,969, while the active cases have drastically reduced since the last 10 days and stand at 12,783.

The district reported a record number of 57,768 infections and 299 deaths in May. This is said to be the highest monthly tally since the pandemic began. On an average, about 1,900 new cases were reported every day. Meanwhile, close to 54,000 people who were affected with the virus have also recovered in the previous month.