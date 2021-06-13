Visakhapatnam district sees four deaths and 290 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 June 2021 19:02 IST

818 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 290 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The death toll increased to 985 after four more persons succumbed to coronavirus. A total of 818 persons recovered. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,45,535.

The number of active cases has been declining for the last three weeks. By Sunday morning, the active cases decreased below 6,000 and stand at 5,962.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,38,588.