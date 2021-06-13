Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees four deaths and 290 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district reported 290 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The death toll increased to 985 after four more persons succumbed to coronavirus. A total of 818 persons recovered. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,45,535.

The number of active cases has been declining for the last three weeks. By Sunday morning, the active cases decreased below 6,000 and stand at 5,962.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,38,588.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 7:03:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-sees-four-deaths-and-290-new-covid-cases/article34805261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY