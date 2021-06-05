Visakhapatnam district sees five more deaths, 693 new COVID infections

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2021 18:12 IST

1,612 persons recover from virus; active cases drop below 10,000 after over a month

The Visakhapatnam district reported 693 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,41,654.

On a positive note, 1,612 persons undergoing treatment for the virus were discharged during the same time period. The death toll has increased to 939 after five more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has come down under 10,000 after more than a month. The number reached a peak of 21,000 during the third week of May and then started to decline gradually. As on Saturday evening, the number of active cases stands at 9,532.

The number of discharges/recoveries has also increased to 1,31,183.