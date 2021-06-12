Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees five deaths and 436 new COVID infections

A total of 436 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,45,245 in the Visakhapatnam district.

The district also saw recovery of 920 persons from the coronavirus.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, the death toll increased to 981 as five more persons succumbed to the virus.

The number of recoveries steadily increased in the past two weeks and now stands at 1,37,770. Meanwhile, the number of active case has declined to 6,494.


