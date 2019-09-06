Visakhapatnam district sees a spurt in viral fever cases

A spurt in viral fever cases at various places in Visakhapatnam district is worrying officials of the Health Department.

Many government and private hospitals are reporting a rise in viral fevers for the last one week. While doctors attribute the sudden rise to weather changes, the Health Department has called for precautionary measures to check mosquito-breeding sources.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) at King George Hospital (KGH) is being flooded by hundreds of fever cases on a daily basis for the last couple of days. Many private clinics and hospitals have also been reporting an increase of 10-20% in fever cases.

“The OPD is receiving about 120-150 cases of fever alone in the last couple of weeks. Most of the cases are acute. We are admitting complicated cases which require attention only after conducting some tests,” KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna said.

“The weather fluctuations in the last one month has led to a rise in viral fevers with patients experiencing symptoms of nausea, cold, cough, and body pains. People can come to the hospital if they do not see the symptoms going away after two days,” Dr. Arjuna said.

Dengue, malaria

Though there was a decline in the number of dengue and malaria cases when compared to last year, the number of cases being reported since July is on the rise.

Rajendra Prasad Ward and Bhavanagar Ward in KGH, which have six units, have received over 100 cases of viral fevers.

Mosquito menace

A duty doctor at Rajendra Prasad Ward said that many cases of fever and suspected dengue or malaria are being reported for which they are conducting tests.

“Young men aged around 25 to 30 and people between 50 to 60 years of age are mostly coming to the hospital in higher numbers in the last one month. If the test results are positive, we are giving treatment that lasts for almost five to seven days. Young people recover fast, but it takes some time for the elderly people to get back on their feet,” the duty doctor said.

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Visakhapatnam, S. Tirupathi Rao, said that about two to three suspected malaria cases are being reported every day for the past couple of weeks.

Fever cases are also being reported, but there is no need to worry, as they could be cured with tablets, Dr. Tirupathi Rao said.

Taking precautions

Mr. Tirupathi Rao said that it is important to check mosquito-breeding sources and sanitation in every locality.

“Public should not allow water to stagnate near their surroundings, which could lead to a rise in mosquitoes. Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent mosquito bites. The GVMC and Health Department have been conducting fumigation at all vulnerable places,” Dr. Tirupathi Rao said.

The DMHO said that compared to last year, in this corresponding period, the cases of malaria and dengue have seen almost a 50% drop.

“By the second week of September, the epidemic season generally ends. If proper precautionary measures are taken for more two weeks, then everything would be under control,” he added.