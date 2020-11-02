Visakhapatnam district sees 85 new cases, one death

Active cases fall below 2,000 for the first time in last three months

Visakhapatnam district reported as many as 85 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 56,410 as per the bulletin released on Sunday evening.

For the first time in the last three months, active cases fell below 2,000.

This is second time since the last one week, the district reported fewer than 100 cases.

On October 26, the total number of cases reported was also 85.

One person died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 479.

As many as 163 persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospitals and COVID-19 care centres.

The number of active cases has dipped to 1,944. The last time, the active cases fell below 2,000 in the district was during last week of July, which is more than three months.

Similarly, the total number of recoveries/discharges stands at 53,987 in the district. This takes the total recoveries from the district to 95.7 %.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that there are nine very active, 19 active and 294 dormant clusters in the district.

As many as 627 clusters were already de-notified by the district administration.