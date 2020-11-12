Visakhapatnam district sees 75 new COVID cases and two deaths

The district reported 75 fresh COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday evening, taking the tally to 57,501 and death toll to 490 since the outbreak of the pandemic. This 75 cases are said to be the second least single-day tally reported since the last one week. On Monday, the district reported 42 cases.
113 recovered
As many as 113 persons recovered from coronavirus.
With the new cases and discharges, the number of active cases and discharges stands at 1,518 and 55,493 respectively.
319 clusters
The district has 319 clusters among which six are very active, 19 active and 294 are dormant.
Already 627 clusters were denotified by the district administration.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath