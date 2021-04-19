Visakhapatnam district sees 565 new COVID cases and two deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 20:31 IST

312 persons recover from coronavirus

The district recorded 565 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 69,012 as on Monday. The toll also increased to 571 after the death of two persons in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases and deaths reported this month are 6,714 and 25 respectively. On an average, 353 cases are being reported every day in the month.

As many as 312 persons recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of recoveries to 64,128. The number of active cases has increased to 4,313.

CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) and Government Hospital for Chest & Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) are full with a large number of patients. Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has also been receiving patients for the last couple of days.