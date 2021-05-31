Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees 551 new COVID cases, lowest in 40 days

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 551 new COVID cases, the lowest in the last 40 days, on Monday morning. According to the bulletin from the district administration, the total case tally increased to 1,37,684. The district also recorded eight deaths taking the total toll to 910.

On the brighter side, as many as 1,764 persons affected with the virus have recovered, taking the total discharges to 1,22,905. The active cases have further gone down to 13,869.

The district has been seeing rapid rise in cases since the first week of April and by the first week of May, it peaked with daily cases going over 2,000.

“For the first time, since the surge in the second wave, we are seeing decline in cases over the last couple of days. If it continues in the same way, in the next few days, we should be seeing the curve flattening,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.


