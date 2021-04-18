Visakhapatnam district sees 551 new COVID-19 cases and one death

Active cases cross the 4,000-mark in the district

The Visakhapatnam district recorded as many as 551 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 68,447, as on Sunday morning. For the first time, the day tally has crossed the 500-mark in the district this year. This is also the highest single-day tally the district has reported in the last seven months. The district also saw one more death taking the toll to 569.

With the new cases, the total number of cases and deaths reported in this month are 6,149 and 23 respectively.

As many as 300 persons have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin. The total number of recoveries has increased to 63,816.

The number of active cases crossed the 4,000-mark in the district and stands at 4,062 on Sunday morning. The last 1,000 active cases have been reported in five days. On March 1, the number of active cases was 24.