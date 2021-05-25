Visakhapatnam district sees 50,780 COVID cases and 244 deaths this month so far

41,636 persons recover from coronavirus; active cases stand at 19,150

A total of 50,780 COVID-19 cases and 244 deaths were reported this month so far in the Visakhapatnam district. For the first time, the district saw over 50,000 cases in less than a month, since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

As many as 2,031 persons, who were undergoing treatment, recovered in the last 24 hours, while 1,840 persons were infected with the virus during the same period, as on Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally stands at 1,30,696. The death toll has also increased to 855 as nine more affected persons succumbed to the virus.

The number of active cases stands at 19,150. The number of recoveries increased to 1,10,691 by Tuesday morning.

As many as 41,636 persons have recovered from the virus this month so far. Over 14,000 persons have recovered since May 18.