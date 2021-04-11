Visakhapatnam district sees 405 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 April 2021 18:12 IST

For the first time since seven months, the day-tally crosses the 400-mark

The district recorded 405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 65,270. The new tally has become the highest single-day tally recorded so far this year. Moreover, for the first time since seven months, the COVID-19 day-tally has crossed the 400-mark in the district.

The total number of cases reported this month so far are 2,931. Of the total cases, 1,131 cases were reported in the last 72 hours.

The death toll stands at 558, with no death reported from the district in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have increased to 2,643 as on Sunday morning. With the recovery of 202 persons, the number of recovered increased to 62,069.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, out of the total number of active cases, around 20 % of cases are being treated in various hospitals, while the remaining are being treated under home isolation.

“There are approximately 300 patients in the CSR block of King George Hospital and very few at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD). Around 100 to 150 people are being treated in private hospitals,” he added.