Visakhapatnam district sees 235 new COVID cases

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 235 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single day-tally this year so far, taking the cumulative tally to 63,111 as on Sunday morning.

For the first time this year and almost after nearly six months, the district’s day tally has crossed the 200-mark.

The district has reported the third highest day tally in the last 24 hours in the State, after Guntur (378) and Chittoor (338) districts, according to the State bulletin.

For the fourth day in a row, the district has reported a COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 550. For the first time, the district has reported four deaths in a row this year.

The district’s toll had touched the 500-mark on November 21, 2020 and the 550-mark on April 4, 2021. It took more than four months for the 40 deaths, while the last 10 deaths were reported in a span of 13 days.

The number of active cases increased to 1,681 on Sunday morning. With the recovery of 95 more affected persons, the number of recoveries in the district stands at 60,880.