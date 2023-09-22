Visakhapatnam district sees 23% decrease in road accidents in eight months of this year, says DTC

September 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that there was a decrease in about 23 % of road accidents in Visakhapatnam district in eight months compared to the same period in the previous year.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Raja Ratnam said that from January to the end of August this year, Visakhapatnam reported 767 road accident cases. During the same period, the district had reported as many as 996 road accident cases in the year 2022.

The DTC attributed the reduction in the number of cases to constant meetings on road safety by the district administration and measures being taken on the road safety. He said that about ₹21 crore was spent on the road safety measures at various parts across the district.

He said that about ₹1.17 crore was spent on speedbreakers and line markings on the roads, ₹8 crore on pothole repairs, ₹54 lakh on improving/adding street lighting, ₹1.35 lakh on arranging grills on medians. This apart around ₹42 lakh was spent on construction of underpass and another ₹43 lakh was spent on Junction developments, he added.

Mr. Raja Ratnam also said that in this year, the Transport Department has been conducting drunken driving checks regularly and in this year, they have booked as many as 4,145 cases for drunken driving. A fine of ₹50 lakh was slapped on them, while some of them were also jailed, he said. The DTC also said that the driving licences of persons caught in drunken driving are being suspended for three months.

The city police have also booked around 10,000 drunken driving cases.

As per the statistics from the city police, most of the accidents were reported on the National Highway, followed by BRTS roads. Most of the accidents were reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem) has reported most of the road accident cases.

