HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam district sees 23% decrease in road accidents in eight months of this year, says DTC

‘About ₹21 crore was spent on the road safety measures at various parts across the district’

September 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Steps are being taken to prevent road accidents, says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam

Steps are being taken to prevent road accidents, says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam | Photo Credit: File photo V. Raju

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that there was a decrease in about 23 % of road accidents in Visakhapatnam district in eight months compared to the same period in the previous year.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Raja Ratnam said that from January to the end of August this year, Visakhapatnam reported 767 road accident cases. During the same period, the district had reported as many as 996 road accident cases in the year 2022.

The DTC attributed the reduction in the number of cases to constant meetings on road safety by the district administration and measures being taken on the road safety. He said that about ₹21 crore was spent on the road safety measures at various parts across the district.

He said that about ₹1.17 crore was spent on speedbreakers and line markings on the roads, ₹8 crore on pothole repairs, ₹54 lakh on improving/adding street lighting, ₹1.35 lakh on arranging grills on medians. This apart around ₹42 lakh was spent on construction of underpass and another ₹43 lakh was spent on Junction developments, he added.

Mr. Raja Ratnam also said that in this year, the Transport Department has been conducting drunken driving checks regularly and in this year, they have booked as many as 4,145 cases for drunken driving. A fine of ₹50 lakh was slapped on them, while some of them were also jailed, he said. The DTC also said that the driving licences of persons caught in drunken driving are being suspended for three months.

The city police have also booked around 10,000 drunken driving cases.

As per the statistics from the city police, most of the accidents were reported on the National Highway, followed by BRTS roads. Most of the accidents were reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem) has reported most of the road accident cases.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.