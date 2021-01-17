Visakhapatnam district sees 22 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 January 2021 03:36 IST

As many as 22 new COVID-19 infections were reported from various parts of the district, in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,031, as on Saturday.

No deaths were reported and on a positive note, 26 persons who were undergoing treatment have recovered from the virus in the same time. The number of active cases and recoveries is 170 and 59,332 respectively. The death toll stands at 529.

