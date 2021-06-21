Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees 2 deaths, 176 new COVID cases

People thronging the fish market at the RTC complex in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Visakhapatnam district reported 176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. This takes the cumulative tally to 1,47,367. Two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the toll to 1,007. This is said to be the lowest COVID-19 day-tally since the first week of April. According to the State bulletin, the district recorded the third least day-tally in the last 24 hours after Kurnool (127) and Vizianagaram (155) districts.

As many as 502 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 recovered.

According to the update released by COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases has come below the 4,000-mark and stands at 3,915. The number of discharges has increased to 1,42,445.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 12:01:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-sees-2-deaths-176-new-covid-cases/article34874800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY