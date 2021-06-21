Visakhapatnam district sees 2 deaths, 176 new COVID cases

502 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning. This takes the cumulative tally to 1,47,367. Two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the toll to 1,007. This is said to be the lowest COVID-19 day-tally since the first week of April. According to the State bulletin, the district recorded the third least day-tally in the last 24 hours after Kurnool (127) and Vizianagaram (155) districts.

As many as 502 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 recovered.

According to the update released by COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases has come below the 4,000-mark and stands at 3,915. The number of discharges has increased to 1,42,445.