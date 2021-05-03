Visakhapatnam district sees 1,960 new COVID cases and nine deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 May 2021 22:10 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 1,960 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, here on Monday morning.

With the new cases, the total cases have gone up to 85,536 and active cases to 13,135.

With nine deaths, the total death count has gone up to 635.

Meanwhile, 891 persons, who were infected with the coronvirus, have been discharged or declared as negative and the number of discharges has gone up to 71,766.