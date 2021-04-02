Visakhapatnam district sees 191 new COVID cases, one more death

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 20:08 IST

The last eight deaths were reported in the last 11 days

The Visakhapatnam district reported as many as 191 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 62,678, as on Friday morning. This was the single highest reported day tally in the year, so far. Moreover, the district has reported third highest day tally among other districts after Guntur (311) and Chittoor (225) in the last 24 hours.

The death toll also rose to 548, after one more person succumbing to the coronavirus. The last eight deaths were reported in the last 11 days in the district. The number of active cases has increased to 1,453.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the last 10 days, the day tally has crossed the 150-mark for seven times. The average number of cases reported every day since the last 10 days is 153.

With the discharge of 79 persons, the number of recoveries in the district has increased to 60,677.

AU students recovering

Officials from the Health Department said that affected students in Andhra University are recovering well.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana said that there were no major health issues or complaints from the students. “We will be conducting tests to the students most likely on April 6 again,” he added.

A total of 111 persons were affected by COVID-19 in the engineering campus of the AU last week. The engineering college area was declared as containment zone.