Visakhapatnam district sees 1,886 new COVID cases and nine deaths

Daily recoveries outnumber the infections; toll breaches the 200-mark this month

As many as 2,413 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the COVID-19, have recovered in the last 24 hours, while 1,886 persons have tested positive in the same time period, as on Friday morning. This is for the second time in three days, the daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily infections.

With the new cases, the cumulative tally has increased to 1,23,190.

In the last 72 hours, 6,321 COVID-19 affected persons have recovered, according to the health bulletin released by the officials. The total number of recoveries has crossed the one lakh-mark and now stands at 1,02,029.

The death toll has also increased to 818 as nine more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reported this month has breached the 200-mark and stands at 207.

The number of active cases as on Friday morning was 20,343.