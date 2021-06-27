COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the district with 187 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. The cumulative tally has increased to 1,48,680. For the first time, since the beginning of COVID-19 second wave, the district has not reported any death in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 1,020. As many as 252 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered from the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,44,774. The active cases declined to 2,886.
Visakhapatnam district sees 187 new COVID cases
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 27, 2021 23:58 IST
No deaths reported for the first time after beginning of second wave
