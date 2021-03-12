Visakhapatnam district sees 16 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 March 2021 20:02 IST

The district reported 16 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,710 as on Friday morning. The number of active cases is now inching towards 100 from just 24 on March 1. As on Friday morning, the number of active cases was 98. The death toll stands at 539 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 60,071 persons have recovered from the virus.

