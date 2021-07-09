Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees 130 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 130 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,50, 275.

During the same period, 174 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 have recovered.

On a positive note, the district not recorded any deaths in the last 24 hours and toll stands at 1,034. This is for the second time in this month, the district did not report any death in 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 update, the recovery rate has increased to 97.9 % in the district and the number of recoveries stands at 1,47,155.

Simultaneously, the number of active cases has declined to 2,086.


