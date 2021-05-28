Visakhapatnam district sees 1,145 new COVID cases, lowest in the last 29 days

2,324 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours; 10 more persons succumb to the virus

The Visakhapatnam district reported as many as 1,145 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 1,35,075 as on Friday morning. This is said to be the lowest single-day tally the district has reported in the last 29 days.

On a positive note, 2,324 recoveries, almost double the number of infections, were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has increased to 884 with 10 more patients succumbing to the coronavirus.

There has been a steady decline in the number of active cases in the district since the last one week. The number of active cases which was 20,343 on May 21, has now declined to 16,980.

Similarly, the number of recoveries has increased to 1,17,211. As many as 15,182 persons have recovered from the virus in the last one week.