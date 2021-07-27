Visakhapatnam district sees 112 new COVID cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 112 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,52,492. The death toll stands at 1,049 as no deaths were reported during the same time period. A total of 121 people, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, have recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,49,671. The recovery rate is about 98.15%. The number of active cases has further reduced to 1,772.
