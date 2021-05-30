Visakhapatnam district sees 1,054 new COVID infections and eight deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2021 19:40 IST

1,924 persons recover from the coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 1,054 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,37,133. As many as 1,924 persons have recovered from the coronavirus during the same time period.

The death toll breached the 900-mark and stands at 902 after eight more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reported this May till date was 291.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,21,141 and the active cases have reduced to 15,090 by Sunday morning.