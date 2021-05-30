Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district sees 1,054 new COVID infections and eight deaths

The Visakhapatnam district reported 1,054 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,37,133. As many as 1,924 persons have recovered from the coronavirus during the same time period.

The death toll breached the 900-mark and stands at 902 after eight more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reported this May till date was 291.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,21,141 and the active cases have reduced to 15,090 by Sunday morning.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 7:42:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-sees-1054-new-covid-infections-and-eight-deaths/article34682932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY