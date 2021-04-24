Visakhapatnam district sees 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths

This is the highest single-day tally in the last eight months; 401 persons recover from the virus

The Visakhapatnam district has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in the second wave. In the last 24 hours, the district recorded as many as 1,047 new infections, taking the cumulative tally to 73,198 as on Saturday morning. This is also the highest single-day tally in the last eight months.

The toll also rose to 580, after two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported this month has crossed the 10,000-mark. Since the night of March 31 to April 24, 10,900 cases reported. This month, the district also saw 34 deaths.

The number of active cases has crossed the 6,000-mark and stands at 6,510. On March 1, the number of active cases was 24 and on March 31 it increased to 1,189.

A total of 401 persons have recovered from the virus taking the total number of recoveries to 66,108.