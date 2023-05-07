Visakhapatnam district secures 3rd position in A.P. in Class X results

May 07, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced on Saturday that Visakhapatnam has emerged among the top three districts in the State in the SSC public examination results.

Pudi Manikanta Swamy, a student of government Malkapuram school in GVMC limits (Gajuwaka), scored 592 out of 600 marks in Class X.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who congratulated the students, said the district was in the fifth position last year.

“More than 63 candidates have secured above 570 marks in the district, and special classes will be conducted for the failed students from May 8. Nearly 4,700 students have failed and will take supplementary exams to be held from June 2,” the Collector said.

In Anakapalli district, out of 399 schools, 60 have secured 100% pass, District Education Officer (DEO) Venkata Lakshmamma said. “A total of 17,221 out of 22,151 students passed Class X this year. K. Hemasri, a student of AP Gurukuka School in Achyuthapuram, scored 594 out of 600 marks,” the DEO said.

In ASR district, Jahnavi Srinidhi, a student of government Kunavaram school, scored 588 marks. Education Department officials said over 10 candidates from the Agency have scored over 560 marks.