Visakhapatnam district reports two deaths and 70 new COVID cases

186 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 70 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,49,493. This is said to be the least day-tally since the beginning of the second wave from April.

The death toll increased to 1,029 after two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana, since the last 24 hours the Health Department has collected close to 4,500 samples. “We may see further decline in cases in the coming weeks. The positivity rate is declining day-by-day. However. people should not forget to follow precautions,” he said.

As many as 186 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours. This increases the number of discharges/recoveries to 1,46,121. The number of active cases has declined to 2,343.