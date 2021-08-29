Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district reports two COVID deaths and 83 new cases

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 83 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,353. The district also reported two deaths taking the toll to 1,073.

Meanwhile, 112 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department, the number of recoveries and active cases is 1,53,062 and 1,218 respectively.

Officials said that around 90 % of patients were undergoing treatment in home isolation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 8:12:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-district-reports-two-covid-deaths-and-83-new-cases/article36166532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY