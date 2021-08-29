Visakhapatnam district reports two COVID deaths and 83 new cases

112 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 83 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,353. The district also reported two deaths taking the toll to 1,073.

Meanwhile, 112 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department, the number of recoveries and active cases is 1,53,062 and 1,218 respectively.

Officials said that around 90 % of patients were undergoing treatment in home isolation.