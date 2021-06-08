Visakhapatnam district reports six deaths, 672 new COVID cases

975 people recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 672 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 1,43, 215.

As many as 975 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at various hospitals and under home isolation have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily infection count was below 1,000 cases for the ninth consecutive day. The death toll also rose to 956 after six more persons succumbed to the virus, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the health officials.

The number of active cases has further declined and stands at 7,750, while the discharges/recoveries have increased to 1,34,509.